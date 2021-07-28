Pathetic that Delhi Police doesn’t update records regularly, says court during bail hearing of robbery accused

The court said that in today's world, when almost every information is available on click of mouse, it is pathetic that Delhi Police is still not updating its record regularly. (Representational image)

Expressing astonishment when cops said they were unable to produce records showing previous cases of criminal involvement of a man accused of robbery, a Delhi court has said “it is pathetic that Delhi Police is still not updating its record regularly”.

“In today’s world, when almost every information is available on click of mouse, it is pathetic that Delhi Police is still not updating its record regularly,” the court said.

Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to update the SCRB record of southeast Delhi district (which includes police stations from Police Districts south and south-east) and file a compliance report by August 11.

The court directed the Commissioner to do this “so that in future, bail applications of UTPs are not delayed because of non-knowing of present status of cases pending against UTPs along with replies to bail applications of UTPs (Under trail prisoners)”.

“I think time has come for Delhi Police to sharpen its skills so far as implementation of technology is concerned,” ASJ Agnihotri said.

ASJ Agnihotri also observed that involvement reports of UTPs as per SCRB record are generally not updated and time is usually sought by the police officials to verify the updated case status which leads to unnecessary delay in disposal of the bail applications.

These directions were passed during the bail hearing of Surender who was allegedly involved in a robbery case.

During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor F M Ansari cited the report of accused filed by one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and told the court that he is involved in seven more cases.

Advocate Rizwan Ali, counsel for the accused, however told the court that trial is underway in only three matters, and in the rest of the cases, he has either been acquitted or discharged.

When the court asked the ASI, he said that he is not aware of the exact status of cases pending against the accused and that the ‘involvement report’ filed by him was on the basis of the record maintained by the SCRB.

The court, however, stated that the involvement of the accused pertain to period as early as 2010 and “it is difficult to imagine that such matters of theft might still be pending before Trial Courts.”