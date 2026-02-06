‘Be mindful’: Court questions Delhi Police over identifying accused in Turkman Gate case by ‘zooming in’ on video

A Delhi court hearing the bail pleas of three accused in last month’s violence over the demolition of illegal structures near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque in the Turkman Gate area asked police on Thursday to be “mindful” about basing their accusations on video footage zoomed in on faces.

All nine accused, including the three whose bail applications were being heard, have claimed that faces are not clearly visible in video that police have relied on. The hearing will continue on Friday.

‘Roz ka kaam hai’

After the Investigating Officer (IO) submitted that “our head constable took the video from the spot”, Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh of Tis Hazari Court asked: “How did you identify the accused? FRS (Facial Recognition System) use kiya ya kaise kiya? (Did you use face recognition technology or something else?)”