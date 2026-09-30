‘You’re not a court’: Delhi HC stays order asking 80-year-old to plant 21 trees

The neem tree planted outside Gurmail Bhatia's home in Rohini before it was uprooted in 2024.

In 1991, Gurmail Singh Bhatia planted a neem sapling outside his home in Delhi’s Rohini. A retired Class I Union government officer, Bhatia, now 80, said he “nurtured” it for 35 years.

But a storm uprooted it in May 2024 — and the tree became the centre of a dispute.

The Delhi government’s forest department found Bhatia responsible for illegally felling and pruning the tree and, in August this year, directed him to plant 20 tall saplings at a nearby location and one additional tree at the original site.

Bhatia moved court through his advocate RK Ruhil.

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On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court lambasted the state government for passing such an order and stayed the deputy conservator of forest’s direction.