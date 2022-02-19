Court declares IPS officer proclaimed offender in heist case in Gurgaon

A district court Friday declared three accused persons, including suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, as proclaimed offenders in the Gurgaon multi-crore heist case. It also directed the investigating agency to initiate proceedings for attachment of their properties.

In the order, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat said, “… three accused persons namely gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, son of Surender, Dheeraj Setia, and Chetan Maan alias Boxer are hereby declared as proclaimed offenders under Section 82(4) CrPC. Intimation in this regard be sent to the SHO of the police station concerned as well as DCP, (HQ), Gurgaon.”

Lagarpuria, suspected to be hiding abroad, is believed to have executed the heist. Chetan alias Boxer is a part of his gang, as per the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) probing the case.

The court directed the STF to provide details of the properties of these accused on the next date of hearing. “Further proceedings be also initiated against these accused persons under Section 83 CrPC for attachment of their properties in order to secure their presence before this court,” it said.

Setia, who was posted as a DCP in Gurgaon when the theft was committed, was suspended on December 10, 2021, after the court had put under scanner allegations of bribery against him. In a disclosure statement to police, the alleged mastermind of the heist, Dr Sachinder Kumar Nawal, had claimed that he had handed over a bag containing 3 kg gold bricks, 1,35,000 US dollars and Rs 62,000 (total value of Rs 2.5 crore) to Setia at his house for covering up the case in September 2021.

On Friday, the STF filed its status report before the court in compliance with a previous order passed by another court in January 2021. The STF, in its report, said that sincere efforts were being made to trace the information about the source of stolen money of the complainant company.

“It is submitted in the status report that STF has asked to provide the statement of the persons recorded by the Directorate of Enforcement, Zonal Office, Gurugram and Assistant Directorate of Income Tax Gurugram to get the source of the cash kept by the complainant company in the alleged flat where the theft was committed,” said the court.

On Friday, Setia’s counsel also moved an application not to pass any adverse order against the IPS officer today “as he has filed an application for anticipatory bail before the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as an another petition under Section 482 CrPC for quashing the orders passed in the present proceedings”. The court, however, declined the application, stating that it found “no substance” in it.

The police probe so far has found that on the night of August 3 and 4, 2021, at least Rs 30 crore was stolen from the office-cum-flat of Alpha G Corp Management Services Pvt. Ltd in Sector 84.