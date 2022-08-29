Court convicts former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MPs, two others for forging air tickets

A Delhi court on Monday convicted former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Sahani, and two others for allegedly attempting to avail travel allowance in 2012 using forged Air India e-tickets without performing journeys.

According to the CBI, Sahani had entered in a criminal conspiracy with others to get fake e-tickets and boarding passes to make the claim without performing the journey.

The agency had alleged that bills of over Rs nine lakh submitted by him for purported travel on Delhi-Kolkata-Port Blair route were found inadmissible by Rajya Sabha officials who had cross checked with Air India, which confirmed that these tickets were not genuine.

The CBI said that Sahani had entered into a conspiracy with Air Cruise Travels Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, and others with the objective to cheat the Government of India by claiming undue reimbursement of Rs 9.49 lakh incurred upon purported air journey along with other companions.

Special CBI Judge M K Nagpal in his judgement said that sufficient oral as well as documentary evidence has been led on record by the prosecution to prove that Sahani by employing corrupt or illegal means had definitely tried to obtain for himself undue and illegal pecuniary benefit or advantage in the form of claimed travel expenses of Rs 23,71,460 in total in the two false claims for reimbursement of his travel expenses.

The court also convicted NS Nair, then Office Superintendent (Traffic), Air India at IGI Airport; and Arvind Tiwari in the matter. The accused were found guilty under sections of Punishment for criminal conspiracy and for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property among other sections of the IPC.

It put up the matter for hearing of arguments on the quantum of sentence for August 31, 2022.