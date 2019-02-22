Court convicts AAP MLA in 2013 rioting case

Toggle Menu
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said there is no doubt the assembly in the present case was unlawful, as it had caused a traffic jam and indulged in violence, which seems to be its common object.

Prakash Jarwal (File)

A Delhi court convicted AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and two others for assaulting police personnel and rioting in 2013.

Police said on August 30, 2013, around 100 persons gathered near Vayusenabad at MB Road, causing a traffic jam and damaging a number of vehicles. The mob was protesting against the killing of a person, alleging inaction by police in the case’s investigation

Jarwal, however, claimed he was not present at the spot at the time.

