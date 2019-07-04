Toggle Menu
Court awards 6-month jail term, imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on AAP MLA for assault during poll campaignhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/court-awards-6-month-jail-term-imposes-rs-2-lakh-fine-on-aap-mla-for-assault-during-poll-campaign-5814659/

Court awards 6-month jail term, imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on AAP MLA for assault during poll campaign

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week.

som dutt, som dutt convicted, som dutt punishment, som dutt jail term, aap mla som dutt
AAP MLA Som Dutt

A Delhi court Thursday awarded six-month jail term to AAP MLA Som Dutt for assaulting a man during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week.

Dutt, the legislator from the Sadar Bazar constituency here, was held guilty under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“There is no doubt that on January 10, 2015 at around 8 pm, Som Dutt, along with his 50­ supporters, went to flat No. 13 where the complainant was present. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury,” the court had said while convicting Dutt.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NRI techie dies during adventure sport at resort in Telangana
2 ‘Gangrape’ videos of college student go viral, Karnataka cops arrest 5
3 Chandigarh Sector 48 trees in dire straits