Court asks DCP to file report in riots case

For the second time in ten days, a Delhi court has hauled up police for the “sorry state of affairs” in investigating a Northeast Delhi riots case stating that a police witness was lying on oath.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav asked DCP (Northeast) to file a report after the court found that the three persons whose names cropped up in multiple cases were not interrogated.

“On the contrary, it is stated that the identity of these accused persons could not be established during investigation. There is no material on record that efforts were ever made by the investigating officer (IO) to apprehend the said accused . Prima facie, one of the police witnesses is lying on oath, punishable under IPC section 193 (punishment for false evidence) ,” the court said. The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Muslim man whose house was vandalised, looted and burnt during the riots at Bhagirathi Vihar.

The prosecution evidence had come to an end on October 5, with the cross-examination of three police witnesses.