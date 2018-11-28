Delhi court acquits Satyendar Jain, four AAP workers in 2013 rioting case

A Delhi court Tuesday acquitted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and four AAP volunteers in an alleged case of rioting and unlawful assembly ahead of the 2013 Delhi assembly polls.

The alleged incident had taken place under the jurisdiction of Paschim Vihar police station.

While granting the relief, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal noted that the witnesses cited by the prosecution failed to identify Jain, his advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Jain was arrested by Delhi Police allegedly for his role in the protest, held in the wake of a rape in the city. Police had alleged that Jain and his supporters had blocked traffic at Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh, and were rioting and raising slogans.

“They also pelted stones at police personnel and damaged DTC buses. An FIR was registered, based on the complaint of a head constable. The mob could only be controlled by the use of tear gas. Some persons in the mob had iron rods, clubs,” police had alleged, as per court records.

Police had booked Jain and others for various offences punishable under the IPC, including under sections 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).

The defence had argued that the chargesheet did not mention the specific roles of the accused in assaulting police personnel, as well as in destruction of vehicles.

It was also submitted that nothing was on record to show that a provocative speech had been made to lead to riots. His lawyer said Jain was not at the spot when the alleged incident took place. “The next day, Jain was called to the police station and arrested. He was produced in Tis Hazari court and sent to Tihar for three days,” the lawyer said.

Irshad said the court highlighted that police could not produce witnesses to substantiate allegations of unlawful assembly and rioting.