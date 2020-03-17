Court acquits AAP MLA in molestation case

Mohaniya, the Sangam Vihar MLA, was booked on June 23, 2016. Mohaniya, the Sangam Vihar MLA, was booked on June 23, 2016.

A Delhi court Monday acquitted AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in an alleged molestation case from 2016. The MLA was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a group of women, who had approached him with a complaint pertaining to water crisis in their locality.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja acquitted Mohaniya on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount.

“In the instant case, there are material discrepancies and contradictions in the testimonies of star witnesses, and none of the other independent public witnesses have supported the version of the complainant, leaving a big cloud of doubt. It is, therefore, held that the prosecution has not been able to successfully build the case against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, all accused persons are entitled to be given the benefit of doubt,” said the court. It also acquitted co-accused Satish and Subhash Shukla in the case.

Mohaniya, the Sangam Vihar MLA, was booked on June 23, 2016. He was arrested under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 354C (voyeurism).

