Couple, two children among five killed in accident at Jhajjar

Five people, including a shopkeeper, his wife and their two teenaged children, died when the Santro they were travelling in collided head on with a speeding truck in Haryana’s Jhajjar district Wednesday.

Advertising

The incident took place around 7 am, 1-2 km away from Raiya village. The victims — Virendra (45), Sushila (40), and their children Prishanshu (15) and Nikki (18) — were from Jhajjar’s Kasni village. The fifth person, Sunil (33), was a neighbour from their village.

“We are four brothers. We had gone to attend our eldest brother’s daughter’s wedding at Nangloi in Delhi on Tuesday evening. We were returning when the accident took place,” said Krishan Kumar, Virendra’s brother, who was in another vehicle.

“Virendra was driving the car, and Sunil was sitting in the passenger seat. Sushila and the children were in the back seat. As we crossed Raiya village, a speeding truck approached their vehicle from the other side and rammed it head on,” he alleged.

While the woman and children were rushed to Jhajjar’s General Hospital by bystanders, the two men succumbed to their injuries on the spot. “Their bodies were completely entangled in the crushed vehicle… When I reached the hospital, I found my sister-in-law and the children had also died,” said Kumar.

A case has been registered at Jhajjar police station, under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence). “The post-mortem was conducted and the bodies have been handed over to their families,” said assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer in the case.

Advertising

“The driver of the speeding truck abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot after the accident. We have seized the vehicle and are looking for him,” he said.