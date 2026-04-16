Couple, toddler killed as shunties in Northwest Delhi gutted in fire

A young couple and their two-year-old daughter were charred to death as a cluster of shanties were gutted in a fire in Rohini’s Budh Vihar in Northwest Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Budh Vihar police station on the intervening night of April 14 and 15 regarding the fire near Mange Ram Park. A police team immediately rushed to the spot. Four temporary huts constructed on a plot had caught fire, they said, adding that it broke out around 12.45 am and spread rapidly due to inflammable scrap materials used in the construction of the makeshift structures. Fire officials were alerted and the blaze was eventually doused.

During inquiry, it was learnt that while five persons managed to step out of the huts safely, three were trapped inside a locked one and were found dead later.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

The deceased were later identified as Mosibur (23), his wife Monara (19) and their daughter.

Mosibur had come to Delhi about five years ago from West Bengal’s Dakshineswar. His wife Monara’s family arrived at the city about the same time. About three years ago, Munara and Mosibur got married and their daughter was born in 2024.

Gulab Sheikh (44), who moved to the house just opposite to the plot about two years ago, and was fondly called ‘Dada’ by Mosibur, said his wife woke him up around 12:40 am after she heard a child crying.

Story continues below this ad

“She saw the fire … We rushed out and heard Mosibur screaming for help. He was trying to open the lock of his door. I saw the girl’s body outside their house. I think he had thrown her out to save her, but the fire had spread to every corner,” said Gulab.

Mosibur, neighbours said, locked their house at night as he feared his phone would be stolen.

Residents said that the fire was doused after two hours.

“There have been instances of phone theft. He was going to leave for Kolkata tomorrow. So he was extra cautious and locked his house,” said Abul Kalam, Monara’s father.

Story continues below this ad

“Police told us the fire might have started from the scraps. But how can it start suddenly?” said Kalam’s brother Moin Sheikh.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for negligence. Further investigation is underway.