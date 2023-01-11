‘Had gone to party, not to fight’: Couple ‘thrashed’ by bouncers at Gurgaon club recall late-night incident

A day after a woman and her partner were allegedly thrashed by bouncers following an argument at a club in Gurgaon, the couple said the accused had no right to hit them and could have simply called the police if they believed the couple were creating a ruckus.

Police said no arrest has been made so far and a probe is underway.

“I do not know what their intention was. If they felt we were in the wrong or had overstayed beyond closing hours – which was not the case – they could have called the police… par maarne ka adhikar unko nahi hai (but they have no right to hit). We had gone to just party for a bit, not to fight,” said Anjali, a Gurgaon resident.

Recounting the incident, she told The Indian Express that she and her partner Chetan Tokas had left from Chattarpur in Delhi around 11.15 pm on Monday and went to Striker 29 club in Gurgaon’s sector 29.

“We reached the club at 11.45 pm. We were having beers and there was no issue till around 2.30-3 am, when the staff informed us that it was closing time. The disk jockey stopped the music and at the time 10-15 people were in the club. When we were clearing the bill, the staff asked us if we wanted to order something, so we ordered tequila shots. So we stayed for a few minutes and asked the staff for disposable glasses for the leftover beer,” she said.

She said a male bouncer came over and made small talk with her partner before taking him to the corner.

Chetan (28), who works with an IT company in Sultanpur and is currently based in Mehrauli, alleged the bouncer suddenly grabbed him by the neck and pushed him down the stairs. “I asked him what he was doing, but he began hitting me. Near the entrance, he slapped me and threw several punches and kicks and pushed me out. I was beaten up for 5-7 minutes. I tried to record on the phone but there was fog,” he said.

Anjali said she was unaware that her partner was being beaten up. “I was waiting for him when a woman bouncer held my arm and pushed me down the stairs. I told her I wanted to go to the washroom and that we are leaving and there was no need to disrespect us like this, but she dragged me out. I fell and she repeatedly kicked and punched me on knees, stomach and forehead. I have suffered several injuries,” she alleged.

The couple later filed a police complaint and a case was registered against the two bouncers under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at sector 29 police station.

A police officer said, “No arrest has been made so far. We have given a notice to the club staff to join the investigation. We are checking CCTV footage and a probe has been initiated.”

The club has denied the allegations. Sachin Limbu, general manager, Striker 29, had told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “At the time of closing, around 2.30 am, we requested the two customers to leave since the staff had to return home, but they requested for a few more minutes… Later they started arguing and boasted of connections in the police and high places. They were inebriated… our two bouncers – a woman and a male – escorted them out.”

On Wednesday, he said, “The allegations are false. We have handed over the CCTV footage to the police.”

After some incidents of brawls involving bouncers last year, Gurgaon police had written to bars and clubs across the city to get police verification of bouncers done and to intensify background checks of their security staff.