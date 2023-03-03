Couple suicide: ‘Why did they do this?’, ask their families

After DGCA officer Ajay Pal Singh and his wife Monika allegedly committed suicide in a span of a few hours, their families are in the dark about what prompted the couple to take the step.

Monika’s family said they received a call from her on Thursday. Her brother Sourabh said: “Around 12-12.30 am, Monika had called our father saying Ajay had ingested something poisonous. My father asked her to rush Ajay to the hospital… where he died. We looked for plane tickets from Bhopal but none were available at night. We decided to head to Delhi in the morning. However, two-three hours later, she killed herself. We wish she had told us something… we would have helped her.”

“She didn’t wait or call anyone. After Ajay died, she rushed back home and locked herself in. Police told us she killed herself within minutes. We wish we knew what was going on. Why did they have to do this,” said Monika’s father, Dr Prem Kishore.

Her mother, who refused to be named, said Monika would call her sometimes and talk about the fights between her and her husband but there was nothing “serious”. The couple celebrated Monika’s birthday last week and everything was fine, said the mother.

Ajay’s family said he had spoken about the arguments a few times in the last month. His elder brother Yogendra said, “I last spoke to him Wednesday afternoon. They argued sometimes over small issues like food and household chores. I had asked him to come home during the Holi holidays. I thought we would resolve the issue since there was nothing major. Ajay had assured me he would come.”