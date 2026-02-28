Couple who sold same flat to multiple buyers arrested in Greater Noida

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man and his wife have been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly selling the same flat to multiple buyers, officers of the Delhi police said on Friday.
Two cases of cheating were registered against them last year, police said, adding that the woman had been declared a proclaimed offender last September by a Dwarka court in connection with one of the cases. Her anticipatory bail plea had also been dismissed earlier, police said.
The accused were identified as Naresh Kumar Sikri (57), a loan agent, and his wife Sharda Sikri (55), residents of Dwarka Sector 9. They allegedly executed multiple agreements to sell the same flat, collecting money from several buyers without completing the sale process.
Police said the two FIRs were registered on January 6 and July 14 at Dwarka South police station after people alleged that a woman had fled after collecting advance payments for a flat.
“During investigation, it emerged that the accused had mortgaged their flat and to arrange funds to settle bank dues, they allegedly began entering into sale agreements with different buyers and collecting money,” said DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh. Police said that the accused are suspected to have collected Rs 2-2.5 crore through the alleged fraud.
Officers added that the accused were traced to their hideouts in Greater Noida. They were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, they said.
Police said they are examining complaints and transactions to ascertain the total number of people who fell prey to the fraud and the exact amount allegedly collected from them.
