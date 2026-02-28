Couple who sold same flat to multiple buyers arrested in Greater Noida

Delhi Police arrest a Dwarka-based couple in Greater Noida for allegedly defrauding multiple home buyers of over ₹2 crore by selling the same flat several times. (Representational Image)

A man and his wife have been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly selling the same flat to multiple buyers, officers of the Delhi police said on Friday.

Two cases of cheating were registered against them last year, police said, adding that the woman had been declared a proclaimed offender last September by a Dwarka court in connection with one of the cases. Her anticipatory bail plea had also been dismissed earlier, police said.

The accused were identified as Naresh Kumar Sikri (57), a loan agent, and his wife Sharda Sikri (55), residents of Dwarka Sector 9. They allegedly executed multiple agreements to sell the same flat, collecting money from several buyers without completing the sale process.