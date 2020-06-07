scorecardresearch
Couple in Bulandshahr found hanging from tree

According to officials, Aakash (22) and Kusum (20) were dating each other and were allegedly aggrieved after Kusum’s marriage was fixed in another family.

By: Express News Service | Noida | Published: June 7, 2020 6:08:18 am
A couple in Bulandshahr committed suicide on Friday night after the woman’s family arranged her marriage to another person, the police said.
According to officials, Aakash (22) and Kusum (20) were dating each other and were allegedly aggrieved after Kusum’s marriage was fixed in another family. “We received information from the locals that two bodies had been found hanging from a tree in a jungle.

Upon further investigation it was found that the couple hailed from the area and belonged to the same caste. They were allegedly sad about Kusum’s marriage proposal which led them to the extreme step. ens

