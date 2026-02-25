Couple who ‘hurled racial slurs’ at three women from Arunachal Pradesh arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A couple from South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hurling racial slurs and intimidating three women — who hail from Arunachal Pradesh — last week, police said.
Senior officers said Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh Singh were arrested as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was invoked in the FIR filed against them after videos of them allegedly abusing the women and other evidence were verified.
The accused were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal of Saket Court on Wednesday and remanded in a 14-day judicial custody until March 11.
Police said the women were allegedly targeted around 3:30 pm on February 20 when they were getting an air conditioner installed at their rented house. During the process, some debris allegedly fell onto the lower floor where the accused reside, they added.
Furious, Ruby and Harsh allegedly started abusing the women. The complainants alleged that derogatory and racial remarks were made even after they apologised to the couple.
A purported video of the incident was widely shared on social media where Ruby could be heard mentioning that her husband is the “son of a politician”.
Referring to the complainants, she can also be heard saying in the clip that they were “Rs 500 mein massage parlour mein kaam karne wali dhandewali (sex workers who work at massage parlours for Rs 500).” The women also alleged that Ruby said they should go and sell momos.
A case was subsequently registered at Malviya Nagar police station against Harsh and Ruby, police had said.
Advocate Gaurav who appeared for the accused at Saket Court, argued that as per the SC/ST Act, the offences can be made out if the alleged incidents take place in a public setting. Arun Kumar Singh appeared for the state as the Additional Public Prosecutor.
Advocate Reena Rai, representing the three women, was earlier quoted as saying by PTI that the incident reflects the persistent racial prejudice faced by people from the Northeast, in the national capital.
“As neighbours, they should have provided these women, who live far away from home, a sense of security. Instead, they harassed them and made filthy remarks,” said Rai, who hails from Sikkim.
“We are as much Indian as anyone else. Why are we treated like outsiders just because we are from the Northeast? We, too, have the right to live with equality and dignity,” she added.
