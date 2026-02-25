Couple who ‘hurled racial slurs’ at three women from Arunachal Pradesh arrested

The accused were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal of Saket Court on Wednesday and remanded in a 14-day judicial custody until March 11.

A couple from South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hurling racial slurs and intimidating three women — who hail from Arunachal Pradesh — last week, police said.

Senior officers said Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh Singh were arrested as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was invoked in the FIR filed against them after videos of them allegedly abusing the women and other evidence were verified.

The accused were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal of Saket Court on Wednesday and remanded in a 14-day judicial custody until March 11.

Police said the women were allegedly targeted around 3:30 pm on February 20 when they were getting an air conditioner installed at their rented house. During the process, some debris allegedly fell onto the lower floor where the accused reside, they added.