The Delhi Police arrested a couple on the run, who were named as the main accused in 13 cases across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, on allegations of cheating people to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

Police said the accused, Vinod Bansal and his wife Preeti Bansal are alleged to have lured people to invest money in fake or incomplete projects, and also took loans to the tune of Rs 8-Rs 10 crore from private banks and defaulted on them.