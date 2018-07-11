Couple found hanging at Delhi home

A newly married couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves inside their house in Uttam Nagar, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at DDU hospital for autopsy. Police said they have not recovered any suicide note from the spot, and have questioned the couple’s relatives.

“Inquest proceedings have been initiated into the matter,” said a senior police officer, adding that there were no signs of foul play.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App