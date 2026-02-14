Couple found dead with gunshot wounds inside locked car in Noida

Officers said prima facie, it appears to be a a case of suicide but a probe is on to ascertain the exact reason.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min readNoidaFeb 14, 2026 04:29 PM IST
Police said they are probing whether the two were in a relationship and any possible motive behind the incident. (File Photo/Representational)Police said they are probing whether the two were in a relationship and any possible motive behind the incident. (Screenshot: X/@PTI_News)
A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a locked car in Noida’s Sector 107 area on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were identified as Sumit (32), a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha (26), a resident of Salarpur in Sector 101, Noida. Officers said prima facie, it appears to be a a case of suicide but further probe is on to ascertain the reason.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Yamuna Prasad, said police received information about a suspiciously parked car near Dadri Road, close to Pillar No. 84, under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station. When officers reached the spot, they found the vehicle was locked from the inside.

“During inspection, the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the car… They had gunshot injuries to the head. A pistol was found in the man’s hand,” Prasad said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. But the exact sequence of events will be established after a post-mortem examination and forensic analysis,” added the Noida DCP.

Police said they are probing whether the two were in a relationship and any possible motive behind the incident.

“Their families have been informed. Senior police officials and a forensic team visited the scene to collect evidence. The car and the firearm have been seized and sent for examination,” said officials.

(This is a developing story)

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Advertisement