Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Couple found dead in Greater Noida flat

According to police, they received information about the incident around 10.30 am. A forensic team was then sent to the spot along with DCP (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh.

The couple is survived by their son, daughter, and daughter-in-law, who lived with them, along with their elder daughter, who lives elsewhere. (Representational/File)

A couple was found dead at their home in Greater Noida West Thursday morning, in what appears to be a murder-suicide, said police. The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar Gupta (60) and his wife Mridula Gupta (59). They lived in Fusion Homes residential society. Police said the family appeared to be under financial stress.

The DCP said, “A woman called and said her in-laws had committed suicide. I came to the spot, along with ACP-2 Yogendra Singh.” He said Deepak was found hanging while Mridula was on the bed with strangulation marks.

According to the DCP, a purported note suicide note was found which indicated that Deepak had allegedly killed his wife and then himself. He said, “Deepak had financial problems. He was running a factory which produced iron articles. He was also upset he could not get either of his daughters married.”

DCP Singh said they are also probing possible abetment in this case: “Deepak had mentioned a person in the note who he alleged did not repay him a large sum of money… we are investigating this. A case will be filed under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide).”

The couple is survived by their son, daughter, and daughter-in-law, who lived with them, along with their elder daughter, who lives elsewhere.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 05:21:31 am
