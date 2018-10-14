Couple found dead at home in Greater Noida, two others injured

Relatives of the couple in Greater Noida’s Jamalpur village. (Gajendra Yadav) Relatives of the couple in Greater Noida’s Jamalpur village. (Gajendra Yadav)

A couple was found dead on the charpoy at their home in Greater Noida’s Jamalpur village on Saturday morning, while another couple, in the same village, was also attacked on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“Police received a call on Saturday that two persons were found dead at their home in Jamalpur. Senior police officials immediately reached the spot and found that the couple had wounds on their head and neck, which appeared to have been inflicted with blunt objects. A forensic team and five police teams under the guidance of the SSP are currently investigating the matter,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal.

The victims, Aazad Bhati (62) and Begwati (57), lived primarily in Delhi’s Bhajanpura, but visited their home in the village several times a month, said relatives. There were no eyewitnesses to the crime. “No one knew what happened at that time. At around 6 am, every morning, they used to go for a walk with a group of other people. When they didn’t turn up, some of those people tried calling them but they didn’t answer. They went to the house and found that a side door was open, and inside they found the bodies,” said Sushant (17), the couple’s grandson.

A dusty set of footprints could be seen on the wall near the front gate of the house, and police suspect that the assailant climbed over the wall to enter the house. Bhati was a retired employee of the Delhi Jal Board. The couple lived in Bhajanpura with their son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.

Police said that they are yet to confirm if this was a case of robbery and if anything was stolen from the house. “Since the family did not live in this house, the couple’s son could not confirm if anything was missing from the house,” said SP Jaiswal.

In another house, a few hundred metres away, Sudhir Bhati (30) and his wife Shobha (28) woke up at around 1 am, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when they were attacked. “I couldn’t see who was assaulting us. It was a person standing behind us, and he seemed to be using some kind of an iron rod. There was one person standing in front of us, but even though his face was exposed, I couldn’t recognise him. Then suddenly, I heard another man who was standing outside the door call for them and they ran away,” said Sudhir.

Sudhir’s right shoulder was fractured and he received wounds on his neck, while Shobha’s forearm was fractured in two places and she received head injuries. Their five-year-old son was sleeping in the next room with Sudhir’s mother but neither of them woke up during the attack. According to Sudhir, nothing was stolen from their house.

Police said that an FIR for loot and murder has been lodged against unknown persons but there are no suspects in the matter yet. “We are investigating the matter from all angles. It is likely that both the attacks were carried out by the same group of people,” said SP Jaiswal.

