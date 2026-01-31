Couple found dead at Delhi home, suicide suspected

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 10:28 AM IST
A married couple, both in their 50s, were found dead inside their home in Northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar early Friday, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

Both had used dupatta to allegedly hang themselves from the ceiling.

Police said the couple left a suicide note citing financial distress as the reason behind taking such a drastic step. “The couple recently had to shut down their business due to losses and their two sons were also not contributing to the family financially,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that the couple’s relatives corroborated the reasons cited by the couple in the note. The relatives also told police that the couple’s worries were exacerbated due to their two sons’ prolonged period of unemployment, officers said.

Police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which deals with inquest proceedings in cases of unnatural death.

The bodies were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The exact circumstances leading to the deaths will be established after the post-mortem report and forensic findings are received, police said.

