Couple found dead at Delhi home, suicide suspected

A married couple, both in their 50s, were found dead inside their home in Northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar early Friday, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

Police said the information regarding the incident was received by Jyoti Nagar police station around 12.05 am. Soon, a team rushed to the house in West Jyoti Nagar, where the couple were found dead in separate rooms.

Both had used dupatta to allegedly hang themselves from the ceiling.

Police said the couple left a suicide note citing financial distress as the reason behind taking such a drastic step. “The couple recently had to shut down their business due to losses and their two sons were also not contributing to the family financially,” said a senior police officer.