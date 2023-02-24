Couple ‘forcibly taken by UP Police’: High Court directs police to identify facial shots in CCTV footage

While hearing a young couple who claimed they were lifted by “Uttar Pradesh police officials” from their Delhi home and taken to a police station in Ghaziabad, without informing the Delhi Police, the Delhi High Court underscored the necessity to delve deeper into the matter to “obviate the repetition of episodes”.

A single judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, after hearing Delhi Police’s counsel who referred to various orders passed by court regarding such incidents and on examining CCTV footage from the couple’s area of residence, observed, “Evidently, however, history keeps repeating itself. In the circumstances, it is necessary to delve deeper into the matter to obviate repetition of episodes such as this of police from outside states coming into Delhi and conducting operations without intimation to local police.”

The court was hearing the couple’s plea, a 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, seeking protection against threats made by the woman’s relatives, who claimed that on the intervening night of February 16-17 certain persons, believed to be policemen from Uttar Pradesh’s Modi Nagar police station, “lifted” them and brought them to Ghaziabad.

On February 18, the HC had directed the sub-inspector concerned to collect CCTV footage of any cameras installed in and around the couple’s place of residence between February 16-17 to “identify who entered and exited the premises that night”. After examining the footage which was played in the courtroom, Justice Bhambhani said the same appeared to be truncated. The court observed that faces of the persons who came and took the couple to Modi Nagar police station were not apparent to the bare eye.

Justice Bhambhani thereafter issued notice to the DCP CyPAD Special Cell, Delhi Police (Cyber Prevention Awareness Detection), with the direction to examine the footage in order to obtain facial shots of persons who are seen in it. The HC further issued notice to the “Advocate General” for the State of Uttar Pradesh in the Supreme Court to also remain present on the next date of hearing, listing it on March 9.

The HC directed the investigating officer concerned to obtain the CCTV footage to see if the vehicle in which the persons visited the premises is available.

The couple, who were present in court, alleged that although they feel relatively safe after relocating to another place, the woman’s relatives had been sending them threats. The HC asked the SHO of the police station concerned, who will instruct and sensitise the beat constable and other persons, to ensure compliance.

The couple had told the court that they got married as per Hindu rituals at Shahdara and submitted a Certificate of Marriage dated February 13. On this day, the court had directed the SHO of Anand Parbat police station to ensure the safety and security of the couple against any threat from the woman’s family.

The woman told the court that on February 17, she was escorted to a court (presumably the court of the Judicial Magistrate) sometime in the afternoon, where her statement was recorded in a closed room (presumably a statement under section 164 Cr.P.C) after which she was brought back to Modi Nagar police station. Subsequently, the couple was allowed to leave.

A status report was filed by the Delhi police, which said that “no intimation/information was received at P.S Anand Parbat, Delhi regarding the arrival or departure of any officers of the UP Police on the night of 16.02.2023”.