scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Couple from Bengal caught at Delhi airport for taking asylum in France claiming to be Bangladeshis

They were caught with the possession of Indian passports as well as French travel documents when they were at the immigration counter for their return to France, the police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 1:59:16 pm
The couple had come to India, along with their minor daughter, from France to attend the last rites of woman's father, said the police. (File photo)

An Indian couple who had secured asylum in France with forged Bangladeshi citizenship documents was caught at the Delhi airport on July 8, according to officials. They were identified as West Bengal natives Biswajit and his wife Rinku Das.

The couple had come to India, along with their minor daughter, from France to attend the last rites of Rinku’s father, said the police. They were caught with the possession of Indian passports as well as French travel documents when they were at the immigration counter for their return to France, the police said.

According to the police, the couple was in Qatar in 2018, where they allegedly met an agent who said he could help them get asylum in France. Deputy commissioner of police Tanu Sharma (Indira Gandhi International Airport): “They were told by this agent that if they had Bangladeshi documentation, it would be easy to obtain asylum in France. He did this for them for a price of around Rs 8-9 lakh… They had subsequently been residing in France.”

“The matter appeared suspicious because they had earlier travelled using Indian passports but in this case they were making use of French documents. The couple was subsequently interrogated about the matter,” the DCP said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

The police said that while the French documents had the surname ‘Sarkar’, the Indian passports in their possession had the surname ‘Das’. Biswajit was taken into police custody while Rinku was taken into judicial custody. Their daughter was handed over to other family members.

The police said that a case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating) 471 (using forged documents as genuine) as well as section 12 of the Passport Act (various offences and penalties).

More from Delhi

The DCP said: “Further investigation in the matter is going on. The Bangladesh embassy has also been informed and we are in contact with the passport office.”

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement