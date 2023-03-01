Couple attacked in Noida park; 2 held for ‘moral policing’ as video goes viral

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police Tuesday arrested two people after a video of a young couple being attacked at a park in Noida’s Sector-45 area surfaced on social media, officials said.

The whole incident of the young man being slapped repeatedly by a group of men in their 20s as the woman tries to save him was recorded by the accused on Monday and later uploaded on Instagram with background music, they said.

“We took cognizance of the viral video, where a boy is being attacked. Police arrested two people namely Raj Singh and Ramesh Verma. Both are residents of Baraula village of Police Station Sector-49 Area,” an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the couple in their 20s was sitting at Ragini Park on Monday when a group of young men came, and allegedly accosted the man for sitting next to the woman. “Two people then started slapping the boy in the white T-shirt repeatedly. In the video, it can be seen that no one tried to stop the attackers except his female friend,” said an officer.

During interrogation, the men told the police that they had an argument with the man when they saw him with the woman, which later spiralled into physical attack.

The police have registered a case under sections 107, 116, and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The ‘moral policing’ incident drew widespread criticism as netizens highlighted the unsafe environment for couples in public spaces.