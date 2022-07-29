Couple assaulted by toll staffers after argument

Two-three employees of a toll plaza on Sohna road have been booked for allegedly assaulting a couple following an argument over removing the toll barrier.

Police said the incident took place Tuesday afternoon at a service lane at Ghamroj toll plaza, which became operational earlier this year, when the couple was on their way to Bhondsi. Police said they recovered CCTV footage, in which one of the accused is seen climbing atop their car and at least two accused can purportedly be seen attacking and punching the victims.

A police officer said, “Probe has found that an argument broke out after the complainants sought an exemption at the barrier, claiming they were from the area. Staff said only people from Bhondsi village are exempted. The accused then attacked the victims. We have registered an FIR against 2-3 staffers. No arrests have been made… we are identifying the accused. We have issued a notice to the toll administration.”

In the complaint, the woman said they asked a staffer to let them pass. “We said we are going to Maruti Kunj, and we have ID proof, but the man hurled abuses at us. Suddenly, another man came running and climbed on top of our car and started attacking us. One of their accomplices started beating me and molested me,” she alleged in the FIR.

Speaking to The Indian Express, her husband, who works in an IT firm, alleged, “We were going to Bhondsi… My wife, mother-in-law, my two-year-old son and my brother-in-law’s two children were in the car. At the toll, a white car in front was allowed to pass… We had no issue with paying toll… my car has a FASTag. We simply asked the staff if we are exempt, and told them we have documents (Aadhaar, ID) as my wife is from Bhondsi. One of the toll operators refused to remove the barrier. He said he… will decide who is allowed to pass. My wife stepped out and as she removed the barrier, the staffer signalled to a bouncer, who came charging and climbed atop the car.”

“I locked the car fearing for the safety of my family… Two men tried to drag me out and started punching me. They also started beating up my wife. When I got out, at least 4-5 toll staffers including a bouncer repeatedly slapped and thrashed me and my wife. They hurled abuses and threatened to kill us. A crowd gathered and separated us and later we filed a police complaint. My wife and I have suffered injuries and my children are still traumatised by the whole incident,” he alleged.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 427 (mischief causing damage), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), said police.