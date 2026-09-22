Couple accused of killing Delhi man targeted him as he was well-off, investigators suspect

An investigation into the death of Delhi-based Yuvraj Singh Manchanda (31), who was killed earlier this month, has revealed that the accused in the case — his former colleague Anya Vats and her partner — might have targeted him after one of his social media posts made them believe that he was well-off, a police source said on Monday. Police are trying to ascertain if Anya, involved in at least two cases of cheating, was trying to dupe Yuvraj.

Yuvraj and Anya worked together in the same company till 2022. He was killed by Anya and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva on the evening of September 6.

According to the police, three cases against Anya came up during a background check. A complaint by Punjab National Bank led to a case being registered at Parliament Street police station. Another cheating case was registered against her in Greater Noida, police said. The third one was filed based on a complaint by Sanyam’s first wife at Shahdara police station for alleged domestic violence.

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According to the source, Yuvraj and Anya had lost touch, but started talking again in December last year, after Vats came across one of his posts.

On September 6 this year, she had allegedly called Yuvraj to meet in the name of closing some “deal with a prospective client”, the source added. Police, however, are yet to verify the purpose of the said meeting.

Yuvraj’s family, on the other hand, earlier alleged that Anya had taken some money from him while they worked together.

According to the police, Yuvraj met Anya and Sanyam in Gurugram and he was shot inside their car. They allegedly kept his body in the vehicle for two days before dumping it in a drain in Badshahpur on September 8. The body was recovered on September 10.

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To mislead Manchanda’s family and investigators, text messages were allegedly sent from his mobile phone for two days after the murder, assuring them that he was fine and that he might have to travel to Bengaluru. Police suspect that Anya might have sent the messages.

After dumping the body in the drain, police said, Anya and Sanyam first travelled to Vrindavan and then to multiple locations before eventually reaching Kianchi Dham in Uttarakhand, where they stayed in a paying guest accommodation.

They were arrested after police traced their vehicle to Kainchi Dham. A gun, along with Yuvraj’s car and mobile phone, was recovered from the accused, police also said.