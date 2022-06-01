scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Country should be proud of Satyendar Jain, he should be awarded ‘Padma Vibhushan’: Kejriwal

Kejriwal defended Jain as a "hardcore honest and patriot" person who was being framed in a "false case" and hoped the minister will come out clean after the ED probe.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 1, 2022 3:27:18 pm
delhi news live updates, delhi news today, satyendar jain news, delhi latest newsDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, should be awarded the Padma Vibhushan for giving the ‘mohalla clinics’ model that treats people free of cost.

Kejriwal defended Jain as a “hardcore honest and patriot” person who was being framed in a “false case” and hoped the minister will come out clean after the ED probe.

Also Read |Smriti Irani questions Arvind Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain: ‘Should he be declared as desh ka gaddar?’

“The country should be proud him as he gave the model of Mohalla Clinic that are being visited by people from the world, including (ex) Secretary General of the UN. He gave a health model that treats people free of cost.

“I think, he should be given top awards like the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan,” Kejriwal told reporters here.

Noting that the CBI gave clean chit to Jain, the Delhi CM said now the ED can also conduct its probe and the minister will come out clean.
Jain holds various portfolios, including Health, Power and Home, in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till June 9 in a money laundering case by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

Also Read |Personally read case filed by ED against Satyendar Jain, it’s completely fake: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The ED had on Monday arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Asserting that the charges levelled against Jain were “completely false”, Kejriwal had earlier said he himself would have taken action against the minister if there was even one percent truth in the charges against him.

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that Jain was arrested because he was made incharge of AAP in Himachal Pradesh where BJP was fearing defeat in the upcoming elections.

