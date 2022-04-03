Country sees hottest March in 122 yrs, heatwave to continue in Delhi

Like the rest of the country, Northwest India recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with the average maximum temperature in the region reaching 30.73 degrees Celsius this year.

For the period between 1901 and 2022, this year’s average maximum temperature for the month of March surpassed the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004. The average minimum temperature in Northwest India in March was 15.26 degrees Celsius, the second highest for the month in the past 122 years.

Northwest India, including Delhi, experienced heatwaves in March. Delhi recorded heatwave conditions from March 29-31, and recorded no rainfall for the entire month, keeping temperatures high. While western disturbances did pass across North India during the month, they did not carry enough moisture to bring rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The normal amount of rainfall for the Safdarjung observatory in March is 15.9 mm.

The average minimum and maximum temperatures were both above normal in March in Delhi — the average maximum temperature for the month was 32.9 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above the normal average of 29.6 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature was 17.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal average.

The average maximum temperature for the country as a whole in March was also the highest in 122 years — 33.10 degrees Celsius, higher than the earlier record of 33.09 degrees Celsius registered in March 2010.

On Saturday, the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal for this time of the year. At some weather observatories in Delhi-NCR, the maximum temperature hit 40 degrees.

At the weather station at the Ridge, for instance, a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on Saturday. Najafgarh recorded an even higher maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, while Pitampura in Northwest Delhi recorded 41 degrees. Gurgaon recorded 40.8 degrees. The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 17.4 degrees, a degree below the normal.

Heat wave conditions are forecast for Delhi from April 5-8. The maximum temperature is likely to be at around 40 or 41 degrees Celsius during this period. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 39 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day, and the minimum temperature is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius.