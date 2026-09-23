418 units of counterfeit rabies vaccine seized in Delhi, supply traced to Kanpur

IIL has said that every batch of Abhayrab undergoes independent government testing before release, and that vaccines supplied through authorised channels, including hospitals and licensed pharmacies, remain unaffected.
Counterfeit rabies vaccine worth Rs 2 lakh, seized by the Delhi Drugs Control (DDC) Department from a firm in Central Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace, has been traced to a supplier in Kanpur, a government release stated on Monday.
Raids at three premises of the firm, on the direction of Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, led to the seizure of 481 units of Purified Vero Cell Rabies Vaccine (Abhayrab).
The original manufacturer of the vaccine, Human Biologicals Institute, Telangana — the human health and vaccine division of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) — has confirmed that the batch was counterfeit and had not been released by the company.
Of the seized stock, 120 vials were collected as legal samples for testing and sent to the Central Research Institute, Kasauli. The remaining 361 units, along with seven purchase invoices, were seized under relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
During questioning, the Bhagirath Palace firm told investigators that it had sourced the vaccine from an agency in Kanpur. The information was shared with the Uttar Pradesh State Drug Department, which raided two locations, including premises of the Kanpur agency, and confirmed it was indeed the source of the supply to Delhi.
The DDC department said it is now tracing the distribution network.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Health Minister Singh said the crackdown was not limited to rabies vaccines. “Since our government came to power, we have taken proactive action against spurious medicines, whether they are for cancer, rabies, or TB,” he said. “These drugs affect public health, and that is why our policy against them is strict, without exception.”
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Singh further said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy for people selling spurious vaccines. Rabies is a fatal and serious disease, and we cannot compromise on the quality of the vaccine. Strict action will be taken against everyone involved in this, even suppliers outside Delhi.”
On August 27, the Drugs Controller General of India had written to all state drug control departments, asking them to step up vigilance on the movement, distribution and availability of a misbranded vaccine batch.
IIL has said that every batch of Abhayrab undergoes independent government testing before release, and that vaccines supplied through authorised channels, including hospitals and licensed pharmacies, remain unaffected.
The case draws attention back to a burden India has struggled to shake off for decades. A 2025 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and based on a nationwide survey of nearly 79,000 households, estimated 5,726 deaths occur due to human rabies in India each year. Three out of every four animal bites were caused by dogs.
Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University.
Before joining The Indian Express, he interned at The Hindu from December 2025 to June 2026, where he assisted in the research and editing of a book on delimitation published by The Hindu Group Publications. During this time, he also wrote for The Hindu's Text & Context section, on subjects ranging from Pakistan's military establishment to Bangladesh's elections, and reported a Spotlight feature on a jute mill in Samastipur and its ripple effects on labour migration and the local economy.
In July 2025, he interned at The Indian Express, where he wrote several explainers on international relations alongside a health report.
His Master's thesis examines civil-military relations in Pakistan, with a focus on the post-2019 period. ... Read More