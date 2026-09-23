418 units of counterfeit rabies vaccine seized in Delhi, supply traced to Kanpur

IIL has said that every batch of Abhayrab undergoes independent government testing before release, and that vaccines supplied through authorised channels, including hospitals and licensed pharmacies, remain unaffected.

Counterfeit rabies vaccine worth Rs 2 lakh, seized by the Delhi Drugs Control (DDC) Department from a firm in Central Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace, has been traced to a supplier in Kanpur, a government release stated on Monday.

Raids at three premises of the firm, on the direction of Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, led to the seizure of 481 units of Purified Vero Cell Rabies Vaccine (Abhayrab).

The original manufacturer of the vaccine, Human Biologicals Institute, Telangana — the human health and vaccine division of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) — has confirmed that the batch was counterfeit and had not been released by the company.