scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Must Read

Counterfeit coin racket busted, businessman, his associates held

On Friday, the Special Cell received information about an illegal coin manufacturing unit outside Delhi and started conducting raids. At Tikri Border, police said they caught the main accused, identified as Naresh Kumar (48), with counterfeit coins with face value of Rs 1.01 lakh.

By: Express News Serivce | New Delhi |
April 25, 2022 2:15:32 am
counterfeit currency, Counterfeit coin racket, Delhi Counterfeit coin racket, Delhi and Haryana, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice said they found 20 packets with 15,000 coins at the units, along with electric motors and machines to engrave the emblem etc. on the coins. According to police, after further raids, they arrested Kumar’s associate Santosh Mandal (34).

The Delhi Police has arrested a businessman, along with his associates, and seized counterfeit Rs 10 coins amounting to a face value of Rs 10.16 lakh from factories allegedly run by him, officials said. Police said the accused was running four units to allegedly manufacture the coins and had 674 kg of raw material for the same.

On Friday, the Special Cell received information about an illegal coin manufacturing unit outside Delhi and started conducting raids. At Tikri Border, police said they caught the main accused, identified as Naresh Kumar (48), with counterfeit coins with face value of Rs 1.01 lakh.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan said, “Kumar tried to mislead the team but later confessed to his involvement, and led us to his factories at Dadri, Haryana. He was circulating the coins in Delhi and Haryana, and has already been arrested in four similar cases. A total of four manufacturing units to make counterfeit Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins were found and more coins and machines were recovered.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

DCP Ranjan said the fake coins look similar to the real Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins. Police said they found 20 packets with 15,000 coins at the units, along with electric motors and machines to engrave the emblem etc. on the coins. According to police, after further raids, they arrested Kumar’s associate Santosh Mandal (34).

Police said they also arrested three workers at the factories. Police said the labourers were paid 25 paise to make one coin, and they were hired by Santosh who managed the factories. The fake coins were made from brass and steel, and around 1,500 coins were being made every day, police further said.

More from Delhi

“We suspect they have supplied coins with face value of Rs 40-50 lakh to Haryana and Delhi,” said an officer.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 24: Latest News

Advertisement