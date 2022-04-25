Counterfeit coin racket busted, businessman, his associates held

The Delhi Police has arrested a businessman, along with his associates, and seized counterfeit Rs 10 coins amounting to a face value of Rs 10.16 lakh from factories allegedly run by him, officials said. Police said the accused was running four units to allegedly manufacture the coins and had 674 kg of raw material for the same.

On Friday, the Special Cell received information about an illegal coin manufacturing unit outside Delhi and started conducting raids. At Tikri Border, police said they caught the main accused, identified as Naresh Kumar (48), with counterfeit coins with face value of Rs 1.01 lakh.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan said, “Kumar tried to mislead the team but later confessed to his involvement, and led us to his factories at Dadri, Haryana. He was circulating the coins in Delhi and Haryana, and has already been arrested in four similar cases. A total of four manufacturing units to make counterfeit Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins were found and more coins and machines were recovered.”

DCP Ranjan said the fake coins look similar to the real Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins. Police said they found 20 packets with 15,000 coins at the units, along with electric motors and machines to engrave the emblem etc. on the coins. According to police, after further raids, they arrested Kumar’s associate Santosh Mandal (34).

Police said they also arrested three workers at the factories. Police said the labourers were paid 25 paise to make one coin, and they were hired by Santosh who managed the factories. The fake coins were made from brass and steel, and around 1,500 coins were being made every day, police further said.

“We suspect they have supplied coins with face value of Rs 40-50 lakh to Haryana and Delhi,” said an officer.