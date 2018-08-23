Counter-FIR against woman for ‘false rape charges’

The case against the woman has been registered at Dwarka south police station. The case against the woman has been registered at Dwarka south police station.

Following the direction of a trial court, a counter-FIR has been filed against a woman who alleged that she was raped by the owner of a masala company. Four months after an FIR was filed against the businessman, Delhi Police has now booked the woman under IPC sections relating to theft, extortion, cheating, forgery, and intimidation.

The case against the woman has been registered at Dwarka south police station. DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “No arrests have been made in this case yet… it will take us some time to go over the facts of the case.”

As per the FIR, the two met at a gym in west Delhi in 2014-2015 and became friends. The complainant stated that he “couldn’t apprehend the real intention of the woman after they entered a consensual relationship and thereafter extorted money from him”.

The FIR also claims that in February this year, the woman “demanded Rs 3 crore from the complainant and threatened him that if the demand wasn’t met, she would implicate him in a false rape case.”

The businessman was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), among others, on April 24 this year.

