Delhi: Counsellors to reach out to homeless addicts

Experts from IHBAS, AIIMS and the Regional Resource Training Centre should be utilised for capacity building, it added.

Delhi’s campaign against drug and substance abuse will see counsellors reach out to homeless addicts where they stay.

AIIMS Professor Atul Ambekar introduced the project during the launch of the campaign by Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Sunday. The new project aims to enhance treatment and rehabilitation services for underprivileged homeless people who have been affected by drugs. Services for de-addiction and counselling will be provided to the affected people at their place of stay, he said.

In a separate project, a statement issued by the government said, the focus will be on professional cab drivers. “Professional cab drivers, who are among the prominent groups highly susceptible to alcohol misuse, will be sensitised on harms and consequences of misuse, repercussions of drunken driving and about the myths and facts related to alcohol consumption,” the statement said.

Experts from IHBAS, AIIMS and the Regional Resource Training Centre should be utilised for capacity building, it added.

Representatives from different organisations, including Professor Ambekar, AIIMS, Dr Deepak from IHBAS, Gautam

Manon, DSLSA, and Dr Rajesh, SPYM/ Regional Resource Training Centre presented a plan whereby counselling centres will be set up at the 11 districts courts by DSLSA.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.