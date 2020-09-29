Councillors from SAD to quit posts

The SAD and BJP fought the 2017 Delhi corporation polls in an alliance

Days after the Shiromani Akali Dal pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance, its Delhi unit has also decided that councillors holding different posts in the Delhi’s municipal corporations, which are ruled by the BJP, would resign.

Delhi SAD president Harmeet Singh Kalka said elected representatives would however continue as councillors since they have the people’s mandate.

The SAD and BJP fought the 2017 Delhi corporation polls in an alliance, and five councillors from the former had won. Out of them, three hold posts such as chairman of civil lines zone, law and general purposes committee, and deputy chairman of tehbazari committee.

Kalka said that while the councillor from Kalkaji, Manpreet Kaur, has already resigned from the post of deputy of tehbazari committee, others have been asked to take a call soon.

