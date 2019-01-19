Delhi: Could’ve drunk Congress poison, but they are arrogant, says AAP

Responding to Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit’s interview to The Indian Express, in which she said that giving free power and water was “not feasible” in a city like Delhi, the AAP has alleged it was not possible under her government due to collusion with private firms.

“It clearly shows Congress wants to go back to its old ways. They have not learnt any lesson,” AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

He added that AAP was open to tying up with the Congress in “national interest”, but the party’s “arrogance” prompted them to go alone. “Despite disagreement within the party, a view emerged that we are willing to drink the poison of the Congress. But the way Congress in-charges have spoken, it appears that for the Congress, their arrogance is greater than the country… Names of AAP candidates in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana will be announced soon,” Rai said.