Couldn’t go for Copenhagen meet, CM Kejriwal to address via video link

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the Copenhagen C40 World Mayors’ Summit Friday through video conferencing, with the event organisers making the arrangement due to the Centre declining political clearance to the AAP leader to visit the Denmark capital.

Senior officials in the Delhi CM’s office said summit organisers have been “quite proactive” at making alternate arrangements.

Kejriwal — who was to lead an eight-member delegation to C40 — will now speak during the session, ‘Breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air’, and address a joint press conference with the mayors of Paris, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Portland, Lima and Barcelona through video conferencing.

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairman Jasmine Shah, who was a member of the delegation as well, said the organisers reached out with the offer of an alternate arrangement, which the CMO accepted.

Sources in the government said the CMO did not refer to the Centre’s decision in its communications with the C40 organisers. “The government communicated its inability. But since it’s a matter of propriety, no reference was made to the decision by the Ministry of External Affairs. But they are aware of the developments. We have been in constant touch throughout. The fact that a decision was made to make the platform available through video conference is a statement in itself,” said a source.

Turning down the application, the MEA, in a statement Wednesday, had said the “participation of Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi as a Speaker at a panel discussion was not commensurate with the level of participation from other countries.” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had also said it was a “mayor-level conference” and a West Bengal minister is going to attend it.

Incidentally, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had attended the same summit in 2007 in New York. Apart from Kejriwal, the names of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, activist Vandana Shiva and founder-director, Society for Promotion of Area Resource Centres, Sheela Patel figure in the list of confirmed speakers from India.

Multiple emails to C40 organisers and executive director Mark Watts went unanswered.

In his address, the CM is expected to share his experiences on how Delhi has been successful in “reducing air pollution” during the last five years.

Over 14 lakh get free power under subsidy

Over a month after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that consumers would not have to pay electricity bill for up to 200 units of consumption, more than 14 lakh domestic consumers have benefitted from the power subsidy.

The DERC reduced the fixed charges from Rs 125 per kilowatt per month to Rs 20 per kilowatt for a sanctioned load of 2 kilowatt.

For a sanctioned load between 5 kilowatt and 15 kilowatt, the charge was reduced from Rs 175 per kilowatt per month to Rs 100.

Over 52 lakh domestic consumers are registered under the BRPL, BYPL and the TPDDL, of which 28 per cent, or 14.6 lakh, did not have to pay any bill for the month of September.

While 4,70,367 consumers belong to the TPDDL areas, 9,93,903 come from BSES areas.

This is the second billing cycle since the Chief Minister announced up to 200 units of free electricity in August.