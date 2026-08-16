Cost, deadline revised, road overhauls slowed by West Asia war set to pick up pace

Roads spread across 1,400 km in the Capital come under the purview of PWD, and the department has set a target to fix stretches spread over 1,000 km in the coming years. According to officials, several stretches were found to be in a dilapidated condition during internal reviews.

Even as the US-Iran conflict in West Asia slowed down the strengthening and repair of roads spanning 162 km in the Capital due to a surge in bitumen prices, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) is now aiming to finish the work before the year ends.

The Finance department’s Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved a revised cost for the project, which was originally targeted for completion by March 31 but the deadline was later extended to July 31. At Rs 587.95 crore, the revised cost is around Rs 194 crore higher, almost 50% more than the original estimates of about Rs 394 crore.

With the bitumen supply chain hit in the aftermath of the conflict, the EFC has approved revised preliminary estimates of Rs 215.23 crore from Rs 147.07 crore for strengthening roads spanning 58.292 km in the East Maintenance Zone and Rs 372.72 crore from Rs 247.31 crore for roads spread across 104.42 km in the North Maintenance Zone. This refers to a surge of 46% than the original cost in the East and 51% in North zones.