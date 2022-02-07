scorecardresearch
‘Corruption’ in civic bodies AAP’s main poll plank

Senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP leader is giving land to its members for free using NGOs as a medium. This is completely unethical, he said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 7, 2022 5:52:20 am
Pathak said the party would go door-to-door to tell people how "councillors have been engaged in corruption leading to work of the civic body being hampered".

Fighting ‘corruption’ in the MCDs, along with sanitation, will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s main poll plank in the upcoming MCD polls. To this end, the party Sunday took out a march in several wards demanding action against BJP councillor Manju Khandelwal for giving away land that was earlier used to dump waste to an NGO owned by her husband.

Pathak said the party would go door-to-door to tell people how “councillors have been engaged in corruption leading to work of the civic body being hampered”.

Councillor Khandelwal hit back saying a proposal was passed in the house meeting that the dhalao land, which is no longer being used to dump waste, can be given to NGOs for social welfare work.

