Coronavirus: To decongest jail, Tihar releasing inmates with cancer, asthma, TB

To decongest the prison in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tihar jail authorities are now releasing on bail or parole inmates suffering from cancer, hepatitis B or C, asthma, TB and other ailments.

Since March 23, the Tihar jail has released 2,700 prisoners.

Following a Supreme Court suggestion in March, all states constituted a high-powered committee to lay down the criteria for release of convicted and under-trial prisoners to decongest jails and ensure social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. States have started releasing inmates on bail for 30-60 days, sending them home for quarantine.

For Delhi, the committee is headed by Delhi High Court judge Justice Hima Kohli. It also consists of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) Member Secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora, Delhi government’s Principal Secretary (Home)/Additional Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and Tihar Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

On Saturday, the DSLSA said, “On earlier directions of this Committee, as on today 2700 inmates/convicts/under-trial prisoners (UTPs) have been released on bail/parole for a period of eight weeks.”

“In order to further decongest the jails, High Powered Committee on April 18, 2020 further relaxed with respect to those prisoners/UTPs who are suffering from HIV, Cancer, Chronic Kidney Dysfunction (UTPs requiring Dialysis), Hepatitis B or C, Asthma, and TB on interim bail for a period of 45 days,” the DSLAS added.

“It is expected that on the basis of the relaxed criteria, approximately 50 UTPs suffering from various illness(es) shall be released in coming 3-4 days,” it said, adding that the Director General (Prisons) and Police have been directed to ensure safe transportation of the released prisoners to their respective homes, after proper medical screening.

The relief does not apply to prisoners who are foreign nationals, are facing trial in terror cases, involved in crime against minors, rape, gangrape, corruption, anti-national activities, or under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Delhi has 16 jails located at Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini, with cumulative capacity of holding 10,026 prisoners.

As per the noting, the Committee has been apprised that on the basis of criteria adopted for release, the jail population has come down from 17,552 as on March 25 to 16,179 as on April 7.

“On complete implementation of the said criteria, it would further come down to about 15,500…, the same would further come down to 14,500 in a week’s time,” it has been informed.

