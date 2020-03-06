Coronavirus: Staff of hotel where Jaipur tourists stayed quarantined at home

The tourists had landed in India on February 21 and left for Jaipur by bus. (File Photo) The tourists had landed in India on February 21 and left for Jaipur by bus. (File Photo)

Days after 16 of 21 Italian tourists who arrived from Jaipur and checked in to The Suryaa hotel in New Friends Colony on March 2 tested positive for coronavirus, 8-10 employees who came in contact with them have been under home quarantine since March 3.

Hotel spokesperson Vani Wadhwa said they checked the tourists out the same day. “As per instructions, the rooms have to be sealed for 72 hours; they are still sealed. The employees they came in contact with show no symptoms, so they haven’t been tested yet, but they will be under home quarantine for 14 days.” The tourists had landed in India on February 21 and left for Jaipur by bus.

“Staff reported that they did not exhibit any symptoms when they checked in. Around 8.30 pm, we got a call from Dr Stuti Singh, district surveillance officer of the Southeast district, informing us they had coronavirus. We checked them out by 11.40 pm,” said Wadhwa.

She said the hotel has thermal scanners at the entryway, staff is equipped with masks and surgical gloves, and lifts and other areas such as staircases are sanitised every hour.

The hotel has received directions to not allow Italian tourists who got visas on or after March 3 to check in without the district surveillance officer’s permission.

Dr Hazari, medical health officer at the South body, said, “Earlier, we sought reports only from five countries (China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore). Now, we are screening international tourists from all nations and sending reports to the Delhi government.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.