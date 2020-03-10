Coronavirus scare: Delhi HC asks lawyers, public not to crowd premises

The circular also contains ‘Dos and Dont’s’, and provides the number of a state-level control room for any query. (File photo) The circular also contains ‘Dos and Dont’s’, and provides the number of a state-level control room for any query. (File photo)

Reports of coronavirus cases in the capital have prompted the Delhi High Court administration to issue a circular asking advocates and the general public to avoid “unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises”.

“As per the said advisory, one should avoid going to crowded places. Therefore, advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines/advisory issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises,” said the circular signed by Registrar (general administration) Ramesh Chand.

The High Court circular stated that the information regarding the virus be put up on the Delhi High Court Bar Association’s notice board and also be uploaded on the websites of all the district courts in the national capital.

The circular also contains ‘Dos and Dont’s’, and provides the number of a state-level control room for any query.

