Delhi: Amid virus scare, several events dropped, postponed

From the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week to photo exhibitions and concerts, several cultural events have been postponed or cancelled in the national capital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 13, the Delhi government had banned all sports gatherings, conferences and seminars that host over 200 people. After a number of sporting events were cancelled, organisers of cultural events, too, said health and safety is a priority for them.

The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week, scheduled for March 11-15, has been postponed by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). “Around 80 designers were supposed to showcase their work at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Everything was ready but we decided to postpone the event for two reasons. Firstly, the safety of the fraternity is a priority. Secondly, our foreign buyers were beginning to back out. There was no point in trying to convince them to travel because they would face problems at customs. We took the decision around March 6,” said FDCI chairman Sunil Seth.

Similarly, the India International Centre has postponed all events for March and April. “Accordingly, the 13th All India Photo Exhibition scheduled from March 17-25 also stands postponed,” read a statement by the IIC.

Sofar Sounds, a music event startup company, has cancelled all shows until further notice. The organisation said “safety of our artists, audiences, hosts and employees is our highest priority and first responsibility”.

The Underground Talk scheduled for March 28 at India Habitat Centre also stands cancelled.

Other events in March that have been cancelled include the Nemichand Jain centenary event at Triveni Kala Sangam, The South Asian festival of Sufism, Buddhism, Bhakti and Jainism at Sahitya Akademi, Khushwant Singh Humour Fest 2020 and the Italian National Day celebrations by the Embassy of Italy.

The Society has decided to postpone all forthcoming exhibitions and activities at its galleries with immediate effect for the months of March and April 2020.

