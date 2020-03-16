Coronavirus scare: Cinema halls, gyms shut down in Haryana

This was decided at a meeting Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij to discuss preparedness regarding coronavirus. This was decided at a meeting Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij to discuss preparedness regarding coronavirus.

The Haryana government Sunday directed all cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, clubs, and night clubs to remain closed till March 31. The government also decided that schools across the state will also remain closed. Officials, however, said examinations will continue as per schedule. Colleges are also closed till the end of the month.

Mass gatherings of “more than 200 people” have also been prohibited in the state, in all social, cultural, political, religious, sports, personal and family events, said officials.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations Sunday ordered shutting of multiplexes, cinema halls and gyms till March 31 as well. As per latest figures provided by the UP health department, out of the 13 positive cases in the state, two are from Ghaziabad and one from Noida.

Action under IPC section 188 (disobedience of public order) will be initiated for non-compliance, said officials. “The administration is making efforts to minimise large gatherings… Hence standalone cinema halls and multiplexes in malls will remain closed,” said Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. Ghaziabad officials said the order is not applicable to malls, swimming pools and gyms. In Gautam Budh Nagar, the order is similarly not applicable to malls as well.

