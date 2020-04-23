Delhi: Probe ordered as man quarantined at govt centre dies

A Delhi government official said an inquiry has been ordered. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after the medical report is out, said an official. (Representational Image) A Delhi government official said an inquiry has been ordered. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after the medical report is out, said an official. (Representational Image)

A 60-year-old man, who had come to Delhi from Tamil Nadu to attend the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month and eventually tested positive for coronavirus, died at a government centre in Sultanpuri on Wednesday.

The man, Mohammad Mustafa, had been put under quarantine since he had mild symptoms when his test results came out.

Divisional Commissioner of Delhi Sanjeev Khirwar said he was initially admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and brought to the centre after being discharged. He said people with mild symptoms are kept at the centre as per government guidelines. There are separate blocks here for positive and negative cases.

He is survived by his wife and two college-going sons. Officials said he was brought t to the facility two-three days ago.

A Delhi government official said an inquiry has been ordered. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after the medical report is out, said an official.

The event has led to a furore, with some who stay there accusing the administration of negligence.

Fathima Muzaffer, a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board who lives in Chennai and is coordinating with the family, said the man was from Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu and had come to Delhi in the second week of March.

He was a retired government servant and suffered from diabetes. “He had complained to his family that he was not given proper treatment,” Fathima alleged.

Around 700 people, mostly those who attended the Nizamuddin event, are kept at the centre. Mustafa was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital after his health started worsening, and was declared dead on arrival.

A man from the centre said that soon after the death, many people gathered outside their rooms and started alleging that he died due to negligence of the administration.

He alleged, “There is total chaos here, food is served very late. People here wake up early and have to remain hungry for long hours.”

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nagendra Tripathi said there is food for 800 people, prepared and served on time. He said a team of four doctors and around 12 paramedical staff is also deputed there.

Fatima said he was brought to the facility on April 19. “He was admitted to the hospital on March 29… on April 19 he was discharged,” she said.

