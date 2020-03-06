Primary classes in schools shut till March 31: Delhi Govt

Students appearing for their board exam, outside a school in Noida. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Students appearing for their board exam, outside a school in Noida. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

WITH A person in Ghaziabad testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday — the third case in NCR so far — the Delhi government has ordered all schools in the city to shut the primary section (up to Class V) till March 31.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 among children, Delhi government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools, including private schools, till March 31,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio. Delhi has become the first city in the country to shut schools to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The final examinations are currently underway in most Delhi schools. Many schools had scheduled a short vacation after the exams. The new academic session will begin in April.

Senior officials of the education department said the aim was to reduce travel by children and avoid large assemblies. Schools in the city have already cancelled morning assemblies, exchange programmes, fairs and exhibitions. Many have also cancelled biometric attendance for teachers.

Meanwhile, sources in the health ministry said there is apprehension that the Delhi government’s decision would add to the panic. “On Wednesday, the health minister said there is no need for children to stay away from schools. Such mixed signals can cause confusion, undoing all our efforts to keep things under control,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Primary classes of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi will remain closed till March 31, officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.