Coronavirus outbreak: Two new cases in Faridabad

An FIR was also registered on Sunday against a chemist in Faridabad, who tested positive a day earlier, with officials saying he had hidden his symptoms. (Representational Image) An FIR was also registered on Sunday against a chemist in Faridabad, who tested positive a day earlier, with officials saying he had hidden his symptoms. (Representational Image)

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Faridabad Sunday, while two others have recovered, district administration officials said.

“The two who tested positive, include a Faridabad resident who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and the son of another person who had attended the same gathering. The latter’s sample was taken after his father tested positive. The district has now 31 cases, of which 26 are active,” said a Faridabad district administration spokesperson.

The two who have recovered and been discharged include a 54-year-old woman who is the wife of an employee at a Noida firm, where several people had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and her son. Her husband had recovered earlier this week.

An FIR was also registered on Sunday against a chemist in Faridabad, who tested positive a day earlier, with officials saying he had hidden his symptoms. “He had developed COVID-19 symptoms but had been treating himself,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

Nuh also recorded a new case Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 45 — the highest in Haryana, followed by Gurgaon at 32.

“The person is a relative of the truck driver who had recently travelled to Gujarat and tested positive,” said an official.

Five other contacts of the same driver had also tested positive on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.