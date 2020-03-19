Coronavirus outbreak: Two more test positive in Gurgaon, total cases now four

“The student came to our hospital on March 15 with symptoms of fever and a soar throat. We took her sample and completed the process. The report from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has now confirmed she has tested positive,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurgaon. (Representational Image) “The student came to our hospital on March 15 with symptoms of fever and a soar throat. We took her sample and completed the process. The report from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has now confirmed she has tested positive,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurgaon. (Representational Image)

Two more people from Gurgaon tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday – the wife of the 44 year old man who was the second person in the district to test positive, and a 22 year old girl who is studying in the United Kingdom (UK) and had returned to India on March 14.

“The student came to our hospital on March 15 with symptoms of fever and a soar throat. We took her sample and completed the process. The report from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has now confirmed she has tested positive. She is isolated in Civil Hospital itself,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurgaon.

“We have taken samples of four relatives of hers, and have completed the screening process for those who live in her neighbourhood,” he said.

In the other case that has surfaced, meanwhile, the patient, aged 56, has been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital. Her husband had returned from London on March 7, and had submitted his samples at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on March 9, where he had tested positive. In the wake of the result, samples of 8 people he had been in contact with had also been collected for testing.

“Samples of 8 people he had been in contact with had been sent for testing by the health department in Delhi, including their domestic helps and others. The wife has tested positive but the reports of the others are still awaited,” said the CMO.

The confirmation of the two new cases brings the count of total confirmed Coronavirus cases in the district to four. The first person to test positive was a 29-year-old woman who had recently returned from a holiday in Malaysia and Indonesia. She has been housed at the isolation ward in Fortis Health Care Hospital, Gurgaon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.