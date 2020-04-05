Coronavirus outbreak: Three test positive in Gurgaon, 8 in Faridabad

Officials said the third person who tested positive, a resident of Pataudi, claimed to have visited the Nizamuddin Markaz to drop off an acquaintance last month. (Rerpesentational Image) Officials said the third person who tested positive, a resident of Pataudi, claimed to have visited the Nizamuddin Markaz to drop off an acquaintance last month. (Rerpesentational Image)

A doctor from Agra and his son who had recently travelled to Gurgaon are among three people who tested positive for coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the district to 18.

Additionally, 13 persons from Palwal, eight from Faridabad and one from Nuh also tested positive Saturday. Officials said most of these new cases were directly linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month.

According to officials from the health department, the father-son duo from Gurgaon have been admitted at the isolation ward in Medanta-The Medicity. “They are a doctor, who has a practice in Agra, and his son. Both are residents of Agra and had incidentally travelled to Gurgaon. We have alerted authorities in Agra,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jaswant Singh Punia.

Officials said the third person who tested positive, a resident of Pataudi, claimed to have visited the Nizamuddin Markaz to drop off an acquaintance last month. His sample was collected after authorities traced him. Of the 18 cases recorded in Gurgaon so far, seven emerged this week.

In Palwal, 13 more people who had attended the Tablighi gathering tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 17 in the district.

“A total of 70 samples have been collected in Palwal so far, of which 56 are of people who attended the Tablighi gathering. We have so far traced 94 people in the district who had attended the gathering,” said Dr Brahmdeep Singh, CMO, Palwal.

Officials said nine villages in the district, declared a ‘containment zone’, and another 27 villages, identified as the ‘buffer zone’, have been sealed.

Faridabad also recorded new cases on Saturday, with officials saying a total of eight people had tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 14. “Five of them had attended the Tablighi gathering. Of the remaining, two are a husband and wife, while the third is the son of another couple who had tested positive last month,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Saturday issued directions to landlords of establishments where “workers, including the migrants” reside, to “not demand rent for one month”.

Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, 10 more cases were reported in 24 hours.

