Delhi: Six who went to Germany quarantined

As many as six passengers with a travel history to Frankfurt in Germany have been quarantined at a facility created by the Delhi government in the South district on Saturday.

Delhi now has seven coronavirus cases, with the patient who tested positive at the Army’s quarantine facility in Manesar being shifted to the isolation ward at Safdarjung Hospital late Friday night. The capital also reported its first death on Friday, of a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi.

According to data collated by the health department, six people from Delhi and 10 from other states who tested positive for the virus are availing treatment at hospitals in Delhi. One patient was discharged on Saturday.

